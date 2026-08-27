Career Academy School, Patiala, celebrates Teej

The junior wing of Career Academy School, Patiala, celebrated the vibrant festival of Teej with traditional fervour. The celebration offered young learners an opportunity to connect with Punjabi culture and appreciate their traditional roots. The highlight was a lively giddha performance, where students dressed in colourful traditional attire showcased the grace, energy and spirit of Punjab’s folk traditions. The joyful event concluded with a message encouraging the younger generation to cherish and carry forward India's rich cultural traditions.

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