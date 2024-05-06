Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Nahan

The result of Class XII of the school has been commendable. As many as 45 students of the school scored 85 per cent and above marks in the HP Board examination. Vaishali Sharma of the science stream secured 10th position, scoring 484 marks out of 500. Vaishali Sharma scored 100 out of 100 marks in physics, whereas Vidushi, also a student of science stream, scored 100 out of 100 marks in biology. Dev Rana scored 100 out of 100 marks in mathematics. Krish and Yashaswi Negi scored 100 marks in computer science. Abhay Prakash secured 96.6%, Vidushi 95.4%, Avni Kaushik 93.8%, Siddharth Sharma 93.8%, Anvi Sharma 93.4%, Pranjal Tomar 93.4%, Prakriti Sharma 93.4%, Yug Gupta 92.4%, Akash Gautam 91.6%, Dev Rana 91%, Gaurav Chauhan 90.6%, Akanksha Singhal 90.4%, Kartik Tangraik 90.4%, and Aarohi Tomar 90% . The students have given the credit for their excellent performance to their teachers. While the result of the Class XII board in Himachal was 73.76, the result of arts and commerce of Career Academy was 100 per cent. Apart from this, the result of Career Academy was also commendable in JEE Mains. Twenty students passed JEE Mains exam at Career Academy and are now eligible to appear for JEE Advance exam. Abhay Prakash got 100 percentile in physics, 99.9 percentile in chemistry and overall 98.33 percentile.

#Nahan