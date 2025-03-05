Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala

The school in collaboration with the Cyber Cell, Patiala, organised a seminar on ‘Cyber Security and Social Media Awareness’ for students of classes VII to XI. Guests, including Principal Prabhjot Kaur, Associate Director Noor Bhatia, and chief guest Navneet Singh (Inspector, Cyber Cell), highlighted the importance of online safety. The session covered risks associated with social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, emphasising privacy settings, cyber threats, and responsible usage. The interactive discussion equipped students with essential knowledge to navigate the digital world safely.