Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala

The school conducted the annual investiture ceremony for the student council for the 2024-25 session. Gaurav Rawat was appointed Head Boy and Shayarpreet Kaur Head Girl. The newly appointed House Captains, Prefects, and Club Leaders are entrusted with this year’s responsibilities. These students were selected based on their outstanding achievements, leadership potential, and remarkable contributions to the school community.

