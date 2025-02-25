Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala

The school bade a heartfelt and emotional farewell to the outgoing Class XII (2024-25) students. The event was meticulously organised by the enthusiastic Class XI students, who took immense pride in planning the memorable occasion to honour their seniors as they step into a new phase of life. The celebration was enriched with vibrant cultural performances, including a graceful ramp walk, a mesmerising fusion dance, and soulful musical renditions. The school management and the principal extended their warm blessings to the departing students, wishing them immense success and prosperity in their future endeavours. Anupriya Sharma and Gourav Rawat were bestowed with the titles of ‘Ms Careerian’ and ‘Mr Careerian’, respectively. The event concluded with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony.