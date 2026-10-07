Career Academy singers enthral audience

Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala, secured first position in the Inter-School Group Singing Competition organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Patiala. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 15 schools. The students impressed the audience with a well-coordinated presentation featuring a national song, Sanskrit song and Punjabi folk song. Their performance showcased excellent vocal skills, confidence, discipline and teamwork while celebrating India's rich cultural heritage. The achievement brought pride to the entire school fraternity and reflected the dedication of the students and their mentor. The Chairman and Principal congratulated the team and mentor on their outstanding performance and achievement.

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