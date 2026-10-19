Career Academy student wins silver in chess tournament

Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala, congratulated Sarthak Singhal on winning the silver medal in the Under-19 Boys’ Chess Team event while representing Patiala Zone-I at the 70th School Games State-Level Competition held in Jalandhar. The school’s Chairman and Principal congratulated Sarthak on his remarkable accomplishment and wished him continued success in future competitions. The school celebrated his achievement, praising his dedication, perseverance and commitment to sporting excellence.

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