Home / The School Tribune / Career Awareness and Design Workshop organised

Career Awareness and Design Workshop organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised a Career Awareness and Design Workshop for Senior Secondary Block students (Class XI and XII), reinforcing the school’s vision of providing meaningful exposure beyond the classroom. The institution hosted representatives from the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI), an institute under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for an interactive session aimed at guiding learners towards informed career decisions. The workshop introduced Josephians to contemporary and emerging opportunities in footwear, fashion, retail, and allied design sectors. Speakers outlined specialised programmes at FDDI — Footwear Design & Production, Fashion Design, Retail & Fashion Merchandise, and Leather Goods & Accessories Design — along with evolving industry expectations, admission pathways, and scholarship avenues. The team also touched skill-based roles within the wider design ecosystem, broadening students’ creative and professional horizons. To foster experiential learning, students participated in a hands-on activity that involved sketching apparel on human-figure templates and designing coordinated footwear concepts. The exercise encouraged originality, aesthetic judgment, and practical problem-solving. The session concluded with a display of unique footwear samples — ranging from everyday sandals to fashion-forward boots — giving learners a close look at materials, construction techniques, and finishing standards. Principal Monica Chawla expressed gratitude to the FDDI team, noting that such initiatives at St Joseph’s empower students with clarity, creativity, and confidence to make well-informed academic and career choices.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

