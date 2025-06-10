DT
PT
Career counselling session at Dayanand Public School, The Mall, Shimla

Career counselling session at Dayanand Public School, The Mall, Shimla

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
A career counselling session was organised in the school for the students of classes IX, X, XI and XII. Around 400 students and teachers of these classes attended the one-hour session in two groups. The resource person for the session was Sumit Wason, who is currently working as the Assistant Director with the UPES, Dehradun, and Pearl Academy. He has an expertise and a long experience of conducting such sessions with students. He started with discussion on the topic on NEP evolving new age careers for all streams. The students showed a keen interest and participated enthusiastically in the discussion of vast career opportunities awaiting them. They also asked questions and cleared their doubts pertaining to this most relevant area of their lives. The interactive session was lively and informative for everyone.

