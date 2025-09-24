Career counselling session held for students

Doon School, Hajipur, organised a comprehensive career counselling session for students sitting for their board exams. As part of the initiative, Career Compass conducted a psychometric test for the students. A detailed report based on the test outcomes was shared with the students and their parents. A counsellor from Career Compass discussed the individual reports with the parents, highlighting each child's strengths, weaknesses and inclinations towards certain streams. The counsellors guided the students on potential career paths they can opt for in the future based on their aptitudes and interests. Principal Sanjukta Majumdar noted that the session was highly fruitful for both students and parents, providing valuable insights for future career decisions.

