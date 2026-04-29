Career counselling session held

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, hosted an enriching career counselling session for students of classes IX and X, aimed at empowering them to make informed and confident career choices. The keynote speaker, Shubham Sharma, guided the students with valuable insights and practical advice. The session provided an overview of diverse career paths, including engineering, medical, and humanities, while encouraging students to rise above peer pressure and pursue their passions, abilities, and emerging trends. Students were also introduced to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), enabling them to better understand how to evaluate and select colleges wisely. The session concluded with a strong emphasis on the ABCs of success — Attitude, Belief, and Commitment —along with the importance of cultivating lifelong habits such as reading, discipline, and avoiding procrastination.

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