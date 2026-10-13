Career counselling session organised

Valley Public School, Panchkula, organised a career counselling session conducted by CGC University, Mohali, for students of the senior secondary classes. Anand, Regional Manager at CGC University, delivered a comprehensive talk on various fields, including medical and non-medical studies, commerce, pharmacy and engineering. He discussed the courses students could pursue according to their interests and abilities. The students were also taken to the library, conference room and sports arena. Refreshments were provided during the visit. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to remain well informed about their career choices to prepare for the technological environment of the future.

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