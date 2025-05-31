DT
Career counselling workshop at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 31, 2025 IST
A career counselling workshop was conducted at the school for the students of classes XI and XII. Organised by Career Launcher, the session focused on “Law as a Career” and was conducted by a team of five professionals. The team was led by Bharat Jain, owner and speaker, a BCom (Honours) graduate from Delhi University and the visionary behind Career Launcher. Chandigarh and Patiala, who has been mentoring students for nearly two decades. The workshop aimed to address real-time queries and offer comprehensive insights into various career opportunities in the field of law. Students were also briefed on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination, helping them explore and evaluate multiple career pathways.

