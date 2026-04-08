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Home / The School Tribune / Career counselling workshop held for Class X students

Career counselling workshop held for Class X students

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:22 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi, organised an informative and engaging career counselling workshop for Class X students. The session aimed to guide students in selecting the most suitable stream for their future academic and career pursuits. The workshop was conducted by certified career counsellor Shubham Sharma. During the session, he shared valuable insights into a wide range of career options available across science, commerce and arts streams. Sharma helped students gain a deeper understanding of their interests, strengths and potential. This enabled them to make well-informed decisions regarding their future pathways. The interactive nature of the workshop made it highly beneficial and engaging for all participants. School Principal Kavita Atri expressed her gratitude to Sharma for his valuable contribution and for inspiring students to choose their career paths with confidence and clarity.

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