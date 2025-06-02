DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Career guidance session at St Mary’s School, Mohali

Career guidance session at St Mary’s School, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
A career guidance session, conducted by Dheeraj Sharma, was organised in the school. It brought together students of classes IX and X from both the Chandigarh and Mohali branches. More than just an event, it was a journey through possibilities — where dreams found direction and curiosity met clarity. With each insight he shared, students discovered where to sow the seeds of effort and how to nurture the garden of their future.

