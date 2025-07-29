DT
Home / The School Tribune / Career workshop at Army Public School, Jalandhar

Career workshop at Army Public School, Jalandhar

Events
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
A two-day Career Navigation Workshop was successfully conducted at the school for students of classes X & XII. Organised by White Elephant Jaipur, the sessions were led by Priyanka Barkana, founder of the organisation and a passionate educator with 15 years of experience in guiding students through their academic and career journeys. The workshop focused on self-discovery, career awareness, and future readiness, offering engaging modules such as personality-based aptitude assessments, subject and stream selection guidance, higher education pathways (India & abroad), scholarships and essential future skills like public speaking and digital literacy. Students explored real-world applications of various streams, understood college application components, and learned to create personalised three-year academic roadmaps with SMART goals.

