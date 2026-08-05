Carmel Convent organises fifth edition of ‘Credence'

Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, organised the fifth edition of ‘Credence’, a five-day inter-school extravaganza celebrating creativity, innovation, and talent. The event commenced with Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as the chief guest, who inspired students to embrace co-curricular opportunities. Principal Sister Shanta Fernandes formally declared the event open. The festival featured a wide range of competitions, including Cultural Rhythms of India, documentary making, dramatisation, hackathon, model making, T-shirt painting, Katha Vachan, cardboard craft, pot-to-plant, traditional art, qawwali, Western music, and Punjabi folk dance. The closing ceremony was graced by Prof Dr Sonal Chawla, who felicitated the winners. St Soldier’s International School, Chandigarh, won the Overall Trophy. Principal Sister Shanta Fernandes thanked the participants, organisers, and guests before formally declaring ‘Credence V’ closed. A vibrant bhangra performance brought the memorable event to an energetic conclusion.

Advertisement