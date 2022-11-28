Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

There have been many scintillating performances by all the 14 nukkad natak and skit teams of all prominent schools across the tricity being hosted by DAV, Lahore, Sector 8, Chandigarh. Carmel Convent School had sent a nukkad natak team of 11 members, who gave a heart-wrenching depiction of ‘mental illness’. The team, “Ansuni Pukaar”, touched the hearts of everyone. The team bagged the first prize and Carmel student Sirjanpreet kaur was adjourned the ‘overall best actor’ (second prize).