Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

Butterfly's Paradise Park was inaugurated at the school. "Butterflies are crucial pollinators and their contribution to global agriculture is valued only next to honey bees. A fall in their population would also lead to a fall in their predator population like the wasps, spiders and birds. Butterflies and moths have fascinating life-cycles that are used in many countries to teach children about the natural world. Inspired by this thought the school started Butterfly's Paradise Park today," said Principal Mary Supreeta, while inaugurating the park. Pramod Sharma, founder, Yuvsatta-NGO was also present on the occasion. Pramod Sharma said the school is the first school in north India with a park on the school campus, dedicated to promotion and providing information related to butterflies and their role in our life and food-cycle. He said with over 1,800 known species and sub-species of the butterflies, our country accounts for 10 per cent of the global biodiversity in butterflies. Various host plants and trees that attract butterflies are planted in the park, along with beautiful and aesthetically designed colourful display boards. On the occasion, the eco-club students of the school also distributed 3D butterfly key chains.