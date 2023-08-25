Netra Foundation, a non-profit organisation, launched ‘Computer Science in Braille’, a set of three books for visually impaired computer science students of Class XII at the Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, Chandigarh. Dr Jatinder Kaur, Principal, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Sister Shanta Fernandes, Principal Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, launched the books along with Dr JS Jayara, Principalm Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, Chandigarh. Co-Author of ‘Computer Science in Braille’ Harpreet Malvai, who is a computer science teacher at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, said, “Even though countless visually impaired students appear for the CBSE Class XII Computer Science (CS) Board Exam each year, to this date, most resources available for learning computer science are visual and are catered towards sighted students. No textbook in computer science in Braille is available, even at a national level. I am sure that the books launched shall fill in the gap to quite an extent.”