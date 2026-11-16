Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh celebrates annual day

The school celebrated its annual sports days for the high school and pre-primary sections, followed by the primary school sports day. The high school and pre-primary event, ‘Carmel Concordia 2026’, was graced by Most Reverend Dr Sahaya Thatheus Thomas, Bishop of the Simla-Chandigarh Diocese. The celebrations began with a guard of honour and an impressive march past by Class IX students. The pre-primary children delighted everyone with colourful drills, while classes VI and VII presented synchronised performances with umbrellas and hula hoops. Class VIII showcased taekwondo and self-defence skills, followed by energetic gidda and bhangra performances by Class XI. Exciting races and a spectacular band performance added to the festivities. The primary sports day, themed ‘Beyond the Finish Line – The Victory is in the Journey’, was graced by Nitish Singla, Director, School Education, as chief guest and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as guest of honour. Students presented colourful drills, taekwondo demonstrations and exciting races. Outstanding sportspersons were felicitated for their achievements at national, international and state levels. Both events celebrated discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship. The dignitaries appreciated the students’ performances and emphasised the importance of physical and mental well-being.
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