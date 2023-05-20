Carnival at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school hosted Maica's Fun Carnival to commemorate Mother's Day and appreciate mothers and their irreplaceable existence. The event included performances by tiny tots, games and dance performance by mothers. Students expressed their emotions by making cards, a bouquet and a play that had a meaningful message. The mothers also participated in matka, mehandi, rangoli and thali decoration. Various stalls like mehandi, pottery, games and snacks were set up. Upasana Sharma, principal, extended each of them her warmest wishes. The event concluded with a Shanti Paath.
