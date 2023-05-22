Carrom tournament organised at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school organised the 14th Clive Shear Memorial Carrom Tournament on the school premises. As many as 16 schools from the tricity participated in the tournament and fought for the title. The title for boys and girls category was won by Saupin's School, Panchkula. The Chief Guests, Mrs & Mr Nelson Maclure, graced the occasion. The Principal, George S Shear, congratulated the winners and appreciated the participants' sportsmanship spirit. The event was a great success.
