Carrom tournament winners

Saupinites won the bronze medal in CISCE regional carrom tournament organised at New Angel Public School, Zirakpur. Prachi from Class VIII and Misheeta, Tarunya and Kavita from Class VII represented the school. Kavita's selection for Nationals was the icing on the cake. The Principal Rani Poddar congratulated the winners and encouraged all students to come forward to play this game to improve their concentration skills.