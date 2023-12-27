CBSE Capacity Building Programme at Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

A two-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme was organised at the school in which teachers of various schools from nearby areas participated. The programme focused on teaching of language and literature in classes IX and X. The resource persons were Pooja Kamboj, Principal, BR International Public School, Kurukshetra, and Swati K Uniyal, professional academician.

