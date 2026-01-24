CBSE capacity building programme held at Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School recently hosted a one-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies, bringing together educators for focused professional development. The programme aimed at strengthening classroom practices through outcome-based and learner-centric approaches. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the workshop highlighted the importance of aligning learning competencies with instructional strategies and assessment practices. Teachers were equipped with practical tools to design meaningful learning experiences that foster conceptual understanding, critical thinking and holistic development. The programme was facilitated by two eminent education leaders. Mr Arun John Masih, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45-D, shared insights from his extensive experience in educational leadership, inclusive education and future-ready learning. His session focused on outcome-based instructional design, systems thinking and the shift from content-driven to competency-based classrooms. Sonali Nelson, Vice-Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, conducted an engaging session on pedagogical alignment, reflective teaching practices and the role of formative assessment in supporting student learning. She highlighted practical classroom strategies to enhance learner engagement and instructional effectiveness. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Ms Anupam Grewal, who acknowledged the valuable contributions of the resource persons. Emphasising the importance of continuous professional development, she stated that sustained teacher learning is essential for strengthening classroom practices and improving student outcomes.Through such initiatives, the school continues to reaffirm its commitment to professional growth and educational excellence, supporting educators in creating inclusive and future-ready learning environments.

