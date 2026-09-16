CBSE Capacity Building programme on active learning held

Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, organised a CBSE Capacity Building Programme on Active Learning on September 12, 2026. The programme aimed to familiarise teachers with innovative and engaging teaching strategies that promote active participation, critical thinking, collaboration and meaningful learning among students. The session was conducted by resource persons Anjana Katoch and Mrs Ranjana Parasher, who shared valuable insights into the concept and significance of active learning. Through interactive discussions, practical activities and examples from classroom situations, the resource persons highlighted various learner-centred approaches that can make teaching more effective and engaging. It was an insightful and productive session that urged educators to create more interactive, inclusive and student-centred learning environments.
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