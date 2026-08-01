CBSE capacity building programme on ‘AI in Real World Context' held

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, organised a CBSE capacity building programme on the theme ‘AI in Real World Context (Preparatory Stage)’. The six-hour offline workshop under Domain II (In-house) aimed to empower educators to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking (CT) into classroom practices for classes III to VIII. The highlight of the programme was the case paper presentation session, where 15 teacher-presenters from various schools in Chandigarh showcased innovative practices integrating AI tools and CT frameworks across subjects. The top three presenters were Yukti Paitka of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhawna Sharma of KB DAV-7, and Richa Sharma of KB DAV-7, Chandigarh. The programme concluded with a valedictory ceremony, felicitation of the Appreciation Committee and presenters, and the distribution of participation certificates.
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