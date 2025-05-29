 CBSE capacity building workshop at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

A one-day CBSE capacity building workshop on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education was held at the school recently. The workshop was conducted by distinguished educationists — Dr. Pooja Walia Mann, Principal of PPS, Sector 6, Karnal and Dr. Gosha Liberan, Vice Principal of APS, Ambala. The session focused on the objectives and key characteristics of the NCF-SE. The workshop was loaded with interactive activities, group discussions and quizzes to assess and enhance the understanding of participating educators.

