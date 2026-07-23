CBSE Cluster XVII table tennis tournament kicks off

The CBSE Cluster XVII table tennis tournament kicked off at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, bringing together talented players from schools across Punjab. The tournament was inaugurated by chief guest Sanjay Kumar Bisht, Regional Officer, CBSE, in the presence of Karandeep Singh Brar (Director-host school), Anjli Sharma (Principal), Sanjay Kumar Bharadwaj (CBSE Observer), Sahil Janveja (Chief Referee) and Deepak Thukral (Technical Expert). The event was attended by coaches, team managers, officials and students from the participating schools. The inaugural ceremony commenced with vibrant cultural performances consisting an array of dance, mime and songs portraying the value of sports in our lives. The oath ceremony reaffirmed the values of discipline, integrity and fair play. Addressing the gathering, Principal Anjli Sharma welcomed the distinguished guests and participants, expressing pride in hosting one of the region's most prestigious CBSE sporting events. Chief guest Sanjay Kumar Bisht urged the participants to embrace both victory and defeat with grace and to view the tournament as an opportunity for learning, friendship and personal growth. Following the inauguration, matches commenced across various categories, with players displaying exceptional skill, determination and competitive spirit. The opening day's contests witnessed several exciting encounters, setting the stage for an action-packed championship.
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