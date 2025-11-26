CBSE National: GGS’ Gauresh achieves remarkable victory

Gurukul Global School Chandigarh is proud to announce that Gauresh Pahwa (VIII-A) has brought great honour to the institution by securing the Bronze Medal in the highly competitive 1000m Rink Race at the CBSE National 2025 Skating Championship. The championship, organized at the Young Leaders Skating Club, Gurugram, witnessed exceptional participation from talented skaters across the country. Amidst intense competition, Gauresh showcased remarkable skill, speed, and determination, earning a well-deserved place on the winners' podium. The school management, coaches, and the entire Gurukul Global fraternity warmly congratulate Gauresh on this outstanding achievement. His dedication, perseverance, and sporting spirit continue to inspire all aspiring young athletes.

