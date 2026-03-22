CBSE organises session at Bhavan Panchkula

The CBSE organised a consultative session at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, to deliberate on key issues pertaining to the evaluation of Class X and Class XII answer scripts. The session was presided over by Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Panchkula. The session witnessed the participation of 12 Chief Nodal Supervisors and 81 Head Examiners involved in the ongoing evaluation process. The Regional Officer addressed the gathering and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the CBSE to strengthen the capacity of evaluators and ensure their continuous orientation with evolving assessment practices and protocols. He highlighted on the CBSE’s continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency by introducing the on-screen marking for the evaluation of Class XII answer books in order to eliminate totalling errors, automated coordination, reducing manual intervention and faster evaluation with wider teacher participation. The enriching session was followed by Chief Nodal Supervisors and Head Examiners getting their queries related to the evaluation process redressed. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, expressed her gratitude to the CBSE Regional Officer and all the dignitaries present for their active participation and support.

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