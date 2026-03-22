icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / CBSE organises session at Bhavan Panchkula

CBSE organises session at Bhavan Panchkula

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:20 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The CBSE organised a consultative session at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, to deliberate on key issues pertaining to the evaluation of Class X and Class XII answer scripts. The session was presided over by Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Panchkula. The session witnessed the participation of 12 Chief Nodal Supervisors and 81 Head Examiners involved in the ongoing evaluation process. The Regional Officer addressed the gathering and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the CBSE to strengthen the capacity of evaluators and ensure their continuous orientation with evolving assessment practices and protocols. He highlighted on the CBSE’s continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency by introducing the on-screen marking for the evaluation of Class XII answer books in order to eliminate totalling errors, automated coordination, reducing manual intervention and faster evaluation with wider teacher participation. The enriching session was followed by Chief Nodal Supervisors and Head Examiners getting their queries related to the evaluation process redressed. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, expressed her gratitude to the CBSE Regional Officer and all the dignitaries present for their active participation and support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts