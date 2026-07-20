CBSE Reading Month celebrated

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated CBSE Reading Month 2026 with a series of activities aimed at fostering a love for reading and encouraging creativity among students. Class III students participated in a Read-a-Thon, demonstrating impressive reading fluency and a keen interest in books. Students of classes IV to VI recited poems in Hindi and English on the themes Books and The Importance of Reading, highlighting the value of reading in shaping knowledge, imagination and character. Classes VII and VIII showcased their creativity in a poster-making competition on the theme 'Say No to Drugs', spreading awareness about the importance of making responsible choices. Director Reema Dewan said the celebrations reflected the school's commitment to the CBSE's vision of promoting reading as a joyful and meaningful habit while nurturing informed, compassionate and socially responsible learners. Principal Pawan Singh applauded the participation of students and appreciated their efforts in making the celebrations a success. She reaffirmed the message that 'Readers Today Become Leaders Tomorrow', encouraging students to develop reading as a lifelong habit.
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