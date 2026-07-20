DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / CBSE Reading Month celebrated

CBSE Reading Month celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated CBSE Reading Month 2026 with a series of activities aimed at fostering a love for reading and encouraging creativity among students. Class III students participated in a Read-a-Thon, demonstrating impressive reading fluency and a keen interest in books. Students of classes IV to VI recited poems in Hindi and English on the themes Books and The Importance of Reading, highlighting the value of reading in shaping knowledge, imagination and character. Classes VII and VIII showcased their creativity in a poster-making competition on the theme 'Say No to Drugs', spreading awareness about the importance of making responsible choices. Director Reema Dewan said the celebrations reflected the school's commitment to the CBSE's vision of promoting reading as a joyful and meaningful habit while nurturing informed, compassionate and socially responsible learners. Principal Pawan Singh applauded the participation of students and appreciated their efforts in making the celebrations a success. She reaffirmed the message that 'Readers Today Become Leaders Tomorrow', encouraging students to develop reading as a lifelong habit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts