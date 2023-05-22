CBSE result of BD DAV Sr Sec School, Dharamsala

The CBSE Class X results were declared. Students of the school Jahnavi bagged first position by securing 93.4 per cent, Sakshi with 89.2 per cent has secured second position. Mohit Sharma has secured third position by scoring 89 p4er cent. Regional Director and Manager of HP ZONE -D V KYadav, Officiating Teacher In-charge Abhilasha and the staff members have congratulated all students and parents for the great success.
