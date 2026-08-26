CBSE training session on ‘Happy Classrooms’ organised

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Chapparchiri, organised a CBSE training session on ‘Happy Classrooms’ for its teaching faculty, conducted by resource persons Ushashi Bhatia and Rajandeep Kaur. The session focused on creating joyful, inclusive and emotionally supportive classrooms. Through interactive activities and discussions, teachers explored empathy, self-awareness, communication and understanding students’ emotional and learning needs. The enriching session offered practical strategies for fostering positive classroom environments and promoting holistic student well-being.

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