CBSE workshop at DAV Public School, Bhadoli, Nadaun

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
A two-day CBSE workshop on ‘Strengthening Assessment and Evaluation Practices’ was conducted in the school under the guidance of Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana and Dinesh Kaushal, Principal, DAV, Manai. The resource persons were Savita Sharma and Meenakshi Sharotri. Teachers actively participated in the workshop, asking questions and sharing their insights and experiences. The resource persons provided detailed information on assessment and evaluation. The principal expressed gratitude to the resource persons and encouraged teachers to implement the suggestions in their classrooms. The workshop concluded with the school anthem.

