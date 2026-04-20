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Home / The School Tribune / CBSE workshop at St. Thomas’ School focuses on student mental health and teacher awareness

CBSE workshop at St. Thomas’ School focuses on student mental health and teacher awareness

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:11 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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A one-day workshop on promoting mental health and wellness among students was organised by CBSE at St. Thomas’ School, Shimla. The workshop focused on sensitising teachers to students’ emotional and psychological needs in today’s fast-paced academic environment. Principal Sharon Nanda welcomed and felicitated the resource persons. The workshop was conducted by CBSE resource persons Pooja Aggarwal and Versha Dharma. Teachers from several schools, including Trinity International School, Saraswati Paradise School (Sanjauli), Raja Dilip Singh Memorial School (Halog), Chapslee School (Shimla) and Ivy International School (Sanjauli), also participated.

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