CBSE workshop at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A two-day capacity building workshop was conducted by the CBSE at the school for political science teachers. The resource persons were Ravinder Kaur, Vice-Principal, Baptist School, Chandigarh, and Sanjay V Bajaj from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, with 25 years of experience. The resource persons shared their professional knowledge and experience with the teachers which helped inculcate new learning skills in them. A total of 48 teachers from all over Punjab and Tricity attended the workshop.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#CBSE