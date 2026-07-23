A CBSE workshop on Gender Sensitivity to promote awareness, inclusivity and respect for gender diversity was organised at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The workshop focused on helping educators create safe, equitable and empathetic classrooms through interactive sessions, discussions and reflective activities. Teachers explored gender equality, unbiased classroom practices and the role of educators in fostering a positive school environment. The sessions were conducted by Shalu Khosla, PGT Computer Science at RIMT World School and recipient of the State Award (2023), and Sangeeta Tripathi, Senior Secondary English Teacher and Academic Coordinator at DC Montessori Senior Secondary SMART School. Both resource persons shared practical strategies and real-life examples for addressing gender-related issues in classrooms.
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