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Home / The School Tribune / CBSE workshop on Gender Sensitivity

CBSE workshop on Gender Sensitivity

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Updated At : 06:57 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A CBSE workshop on Gender Sensitivity to promote awareness, inclusivity and respect for gender diversity was organised at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The workshop focused on helping educators create safe, equitable and empathetic classrooms through interactive sessions, discussions and reflective activities. Teachers explored gender equality, unbiased classroom practices and the role of educators in fostering a positive school environment. The sessions were conducted by Shalu Khosla, PGT Computer Science at RIMT World School and recipient of the State Award (2023), and Sangeeta Tripathi, Senior Secondary English Teacher and Academic Coordinator at DC Montessori Senior Secondary SMART School. Both resource persons shared practical strategies and real-life examples for addressing gender-related issues in classrooms.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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