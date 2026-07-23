CBSE workshop organised

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, hosted a CBSE workshop on ‘Assessment and Pedagogy in Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (Preparatory Stage)’. The programme commenced with a formal welcome, followed by the felicitation of the distinguished guests — Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Head, Centre for Public Health, Panjab University; Seema B Grover, Principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35-D; and Rakesh Sharma, Principal, Institute for the Blind, Sector 26. The guests also served as the jury for the day’s presentations. The guests were welcomed with green planters. The gathering was formally addressed by Principal Monica Chawla, whose words set an inspiring tone for the day. A major highlight of the workshop was a series of six case paper presentations by educators from St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, and KB DAV Sr Sec School, Sector 7-B. The presentations showcased innovative classroom practices, practical assessment strategies, and effective pedagogical approaches. Each presentation encouraged professional reflection, meaningful discussion, and collaborative learning. An engaging interactive quiz further energised the session and encouraged educators to apply their understanding of computational thinking and artificial intelligence in classroom contexts. During the concluding session, the jury appreciated the originality, relevance, and practical application reflected in the presentations. The best presentations were recognised for their innovation and classroom impact. The workshop concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the jury, a vote of thanks, and a group photograph capturing the collective commitment of the participating educators towards shaping future-ready classrooms. Appreciating the efforts of the organising team and participating educators, the school management observed: “A school is remembered not merely by the walls it builds, but by the minds it inspires. Initiatives such as this workshop strengthen the foundations of future-ready education and reaffirm our commitment to continuous learning and innovation.” Monica Chawla, Principal of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, and CBSE City Coordinator, Chandigarh, remarked: “Artificial Intelligence is reshaping possibilities, while computational thinking is nurturing the problem-solvers of tomorrow. As educators, our responsibility is not merely to prepare students for technology, but to equip them with the wisdom, creativity, and ethical understanding to use it meaningfully. When teachers grow, learners thrive, and when learners thrive, the future transforms itself.”

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