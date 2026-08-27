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Home / The School Tribune / CBSE Young India Culinary Championship organised at Cecil Convent School

CBSE Young India Culinary Championship organised at Cecil Convent School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A school-level CBSE Young India Culinary Championship (YICC) 2026-27, was organised at Cecil Convent School, Ambala Cantt, providing students an opportunity to showcase culinary creativity and healthy cooking skills. Students of Classes VI-VIII participated in the Non-Fire Cooking Competition themed "Healthy Plate, Healthy Planet," preparing nutritious salads, sandwiches and canapés. Judged by Dr Yashna Bawa, the competition evaluated creativity, nutrition, taste, presentation, hygiene and food safety. Ten students were shortlisted for the final stage and will compete for the opportunity to represent the school at the Regional Level. Principal Sonia Pabby congratulated the participants and appreciated the teachers' guidance.

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