Cecil Convent School Claims secures dist swimming meet

Cecil Convent School, Ambala Cantt, emerged as the overall champion at the District Swimming Championship 2026, with its young swimmers delivering outstanding performances. Dhawal Thakur, Namish Mehndiratta, Vihaan Joshi and Yash won gold, silver and bronze medals across various events, including butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, freestyle and individual medley. Adding to the school’s achievements, Dhawal Thakur was adjudged the Best Swimmer in Ambala. The school management, Principal Sonia Pabby and the teachers congratulated the budding champions on their remarkable achievements. They praised the swimmers’ dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit and wished them continued success in future competitions.

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