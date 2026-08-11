Cecil Convent School, students honoured

Cecil Convent School and its students were honoured at the Utkrisht Shiksha Puraskar ceremony organised by the HPSC Ambala Chapter for outstanding performance in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025-26. Simar Sachdeva and Soumil Gupta of Class X received the prestigious award for their exceptional academic performance. In the senior secondary category, Ridhi Asija (non-medical) and Mansi Rana (medical) were felicitated for their commendable achievements. Cecil Convent School received a Token of Appreciation for its consistent commitment to academic excellence and nurturing young achievers. The management, Principal and staff congratulated the students, appreciating the efforts of teachers and parents and encouraging the achievers to continue striving for greater heights.

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