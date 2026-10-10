Cecilian Abhinoor bags two gold medals in powerlifting

Abhinoor of Class XI brought laurels to Cecil Convent School, Ambala, by securing first position in the powerlifting competition organised by the Youth Education Federation of India in Goa. Competing in the 55-60 kg category, he excelled in both bench press and dead lift events, winning two gold medals. Abhinoor credited his success to his mentors and consistent practice and dedication towards the sport. His remarkable achievement was celebrated by the entire school community and served as an inspiration for fellow students. The school Management, Principal Sonia Pabby and staff congratulated the young champion and wished him continued success in all his future endeavours.

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