Centura School, Amarkot, organise educational farm tour

Centura International School, Amarkot, organised an educational farm tour to promote sustainable agricultural practices and organic farming awareness among students. The tour provided hands-on experience, connecting classroom knowledge with real-life farming methods. Students learned about organic farming, natural soil enrichment and eco-friendly practices, highlighting the importance of soil fertility and environmental protection. A visit to the pear orchard showcased intercropping techniques, demonstrating better land use and increased income for farmers. The tour also covered turmeric and garlic cultivation, including medicinal and nutritional benefits and economic value. Interactive sessions encouraged students to ask questions and understand farming challenges. Teachers emphasised agriculture's importance in daily life, promoting respect for farmers and natural resources. The school aims to shape responsible, environmentally conscious citizens through such experiential learning initiatives.

