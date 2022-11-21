Centurians top in district

Students of The Century School, Gharaunda excelled in Bharat Ko Jano Pratiyogita organised by Bharat Vikas Parisad. The students from the school topped in the district.Students from 27 schools had participated in the event. The Centurions secured top positions in written exam and led other five teams in questionnaire also. In Senior Group (IX to XII), Sunidhi, Class X and Riya, Class IX stood first, whereas Riya of Class VII and Daksh of Class VI remained at second position in junior group( VI to VIII). The Chairperson Shashi Bansal and the Managing Director Ankur Jindal congratulated the winners. The Principal, Dr Karuna Arora appreciated the dedicated efforts of the students and motivated them to keep participating in such events.
