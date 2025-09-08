Centurions secure 3rd position in Sahodaya Interschool One Act Play Contest

Centurions secured the third position in Sahodaya Interschool One Act Play Contest held in JPS Academy, Nissing. Students from 23 schools presented their art and creativity on 10 widespread social issues. The Centurions — Diksha, Bhawika, Nitika, Yuvika, Shruti, Prakshal, Nirav, Jatin, Deepanshu, Abhishek and Aditya — presented a heart-touching act on ‘Increasing number of old age homes in India’ inspiring the generation to value their old parents. Bhawika Goswami bagged the ‘Best Performer’ award. Principal Dr Karuna Arora congratulated the participants and their mentors. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal admired the efforts saying that the performance was not only to win prize but also a great idea to inspire people.

