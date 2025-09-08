DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Centurions secure 3rd position in Sahodaya Interschool One Act Play Contest

Centurions secure 3rd position in Sahodaya Interschool One Act Play Contest

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Centurions secured the third position in Sahodaya Interschool One Act Play Contest held in JPS Academy, Nissing. Students from 23 schools presented their art and creativity on 10 widespread social issues. The Centurions — Diksha, Bhawika, Nitika, Yuvika, Shruti, Prakshal, Nirav, Jatin, Deepanshu, Abhishek and Aditya — presented a heart-touching act on ‘Increasing number of old age homes in India’ inspiring the generation to value their old parents. Bhawika Goswami bagged the ‘Best Performer’ award. Principal Dr Karuna Arora congratulated the participants and their mentors. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal admired the efforts saying that the performance was not only to win prize but also a great idea to inspire people.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts