Home / The School Tribune / Century school hosts training on mental health

Century school hosts training on mental health

TNS
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
The Century School, Gharaunda, hosted a training on 'Promoting mental health and well-being among students' organised by the CBSE. Kalpana Lathar and Anita Siwach, resource Persons of CoE, Panchkula, talked about ways to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students. Teachers from various locations participated in this seminar under the continuous professional development programme facilitated by the CBSE. Principal Karuna Arora said, "As per the NEP 2020, 60 teachers have benefitted from attending the seminar and being certified." Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended their wishes to the guest teacher participants and the two resource persons.

