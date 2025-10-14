In an under-12 cricket match, as part of the Champions Cup, being held between Gurukul Global Cricket Academy and Little Champ Academy at the Rai Sports Academy, Nayagoan, the Gurukul team won a resounding victory. Sent in to bat, they scored 209 for the loss of 2 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, the Little Champ Academy could only score 130 for 5 in their allotted overs. For the Gurukul team, Tejasveer Singh Parmar scored an unbeaten 70 runs in 58 balls and was declared the Man of the Match.

