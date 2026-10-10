Chaman Lal DAV girls shine in basketball tournament

The school team participated in the DAV State Basketball Tournament held in Faridabad. The under-19 girls' team showcased outstanding skill, teamwork, determination and sportsmanship, securing the silver medal. The team comprised Bhumi, Mehak, Shreya, Sakshi, Aashima Yadav, Harshita and Japneet. Adding to the achievement, Mehak, Bhumi and Shreya were selected to represent DAV at the DAV National Basketball Tournament. Principal Dr Mamta Goel congratulated the players on their commendable performance and selection, appreciating their hard work and perseverance. She wished the selected players success at the national level and encouraged students to pursue excellence in sports with discipline and team spirit.

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